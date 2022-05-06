Mizuho Cuts Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Price Target to $153.00

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $164.00 to $153.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

UHS has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Universal Health Services from $149.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.69.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS stock opened at $126.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. Universal Health Services has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.52.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.40 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Health Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.