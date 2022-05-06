Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 244,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 1,274,003 shares.The stock last traded at $2.38 and had previously closed at $2.38.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MFG)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

