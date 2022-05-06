Mizuho Lowers Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $323.00

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 28.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $294.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.88.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $251.95 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America has a one year low of $232.01 and a one year high of $317.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day moving average is $278.23. The stock has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America will post 19.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total transaction of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,588 shares of company stock valued at $987,605. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 352.2% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.