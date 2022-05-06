Mizuho Trims Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Target Price to $4.00

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTLY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oatly Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 14.37.

Shares of Oatly Group stock opened at 3.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 4.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 7.55. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 3.26 and a 12-month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group ( NASDAQ:OTLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 19.92% and a negative net margin of 33.02%. The company had revenue of 166.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 2.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,955 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 19.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,010,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,141 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oatly Group by 59.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,570,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,982,000 after buying an additional 1,329,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

