MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 1,480,000 Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Endurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDNC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,474,000. Endurance Acquisition accounts for approximately 0.9% of MMCAP International Inc. SPC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned approximately 5.75% of Endurance Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Endurance Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. 69.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EDNC stock remained flat at $$9.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 101,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128. Endurance Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85.

Endurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on pursuing opportunities in the space and wireless technologies industries primarily sectors that support data infrastructure, data analytics, and big data.

