MMCAP International Inc. SPC Acquires Shares of 400,000 Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GMFIU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,000,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,539,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,500,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aetherium Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,500,000.

Shares of Aetherium Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,985. Aetherium Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.86 and a 1 year high of $10.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.00.

Aetherium Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the education, training, and education technology industries primarily in Asia.

