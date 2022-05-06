MMCAP International Inc. SPC Buys Shares of 650,000 Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Alpine Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:REVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 650,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,507,000.

Separately, Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $918,000. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Acquisition stock remained flat at $$10.11 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,765. Alpine Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10.

Alpine Acquisition Corporation intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. It intends to focus its search on drive-to destination hotels, digital entertainment and gaming, and lodging technology businesses.

