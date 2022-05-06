MMCAP International Inc. SPC Cuts Stock Position in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC lowered its holdings in PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 2.78% of PropTech Investment Co. II worth $7,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PTIC. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,081,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 638.6% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 115,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 99,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PropTech Investment Co. II by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PTIC remained flat at $$9.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,788. PropTech Investment Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

