MMCAP International Inc. SPC Invests $4.39 Million in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:MCAG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,392,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCAG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.84. 738,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,268. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.84.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. V operates as a subsidiary of Mountain Crest Global Holdings LLC.

