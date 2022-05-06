MMCAP International Inc. SPC Purchases Shares of 500,000 Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCACU. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,568,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,012,000. Finally, Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Newcourt Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,638. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.11. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.78 and a 12-month high of $10.53.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

