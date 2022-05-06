MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $8.48 Million Position in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. (NASDAQ:MEOA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 850,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,483,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 5.32% of Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,065,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEOA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,613. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.05. Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.60.

Minority Equality Opportunities Acquisition Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Waxahachie, Texas.

