MMCAP International Inc. SPC Takes $9.80 Million Position in Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC)

MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OXAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 990,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,801,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC owned about 0.07% of Oxbridge Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 2,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00. Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $10.48.

Oxbridge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Georgetown, Cayman Islands.

