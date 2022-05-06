Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.34

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 10424500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,514 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 46,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 26,932 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

