Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 2,000 Shares

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.23, for a total value of $306,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,642.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Friday, April 29th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $306,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $316,740.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $315,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.79, for a total transaction of $365,580.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.66, for a total transaction of $369,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $300,020.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $308,520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.47. 307,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,306,820. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.78.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.16 by $2.42. Moderna had a return on equity of 140.21% and a net margin of 66.06%. The business had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MRNA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Moderna by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Moderna by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.