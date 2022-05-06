Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE TAP traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.25. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAP. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,003,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,439,000 after purchasing an additional 719,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,272,000 after acquiring an additional 173,457 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 877,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,680,000 after acquiring an additional 160,173 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,598,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,318,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,098,000 after acquiring an additional 83,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TAP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

