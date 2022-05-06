Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Price Target Lowered to €67.00 at UBS Group

Moncler (OTCMKTS:MONRF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at UBS Group from €68.50 ($72.11) to €67.00 ($70.53) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Moncler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moncler from €62.00 ($65.26) to €58.00 ($61.05) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moncler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moncler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of MONRF traded down $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 782. Moncler has a 52 week low of $46.68 and a 52 week high of $78.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.88.

Moncler S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes clothing and related accessories for men, women, and children under the Moncler and Stone Island brand names. Its product portfolio includes footwear products; leather goods, such as bags, backpacks, and accessories; and sunglasses, eyeglasses, frames, and men's and women's ski goggles under the Moncler Lunettes brand.

