Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 206.4% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

Shares of MDLZ traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,498,406. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

