Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) CEO Michael Hsing Sells 3,807 Shares

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CEO Michael Hsing sold 3,807 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.15, for a total value of $1,725,142.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,044,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,498,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Hsing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Hsing sold 11,250 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $5,256,337.50.

On Monday, February 14th, Michael Hsing sold 6,421 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.60, for a total value of $2,758,461.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $27.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $451.98. 593,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,957. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $436.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $468.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.01.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $566,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

