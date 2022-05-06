Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) VP Saria Tseng Sells 986 Shares of Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,433,862.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Saria Tseng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total value of $2,065,156.60.

On Monday, February 7th, Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $451.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $436.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $468.21. The stock has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.53 and a 1-year high of $580.00.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.83. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 22.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $566,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

