Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Receives $99.85 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.85.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.90. Monster Beverage has a 52 week low of $71.78 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

