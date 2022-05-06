Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 318.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,091,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,103,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,401,535,000 after purchasing an additional 109,862 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,342,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,244,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,082,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,220,000 after buying an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $162.30 per share, with a total value of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,258,920.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $3,702,255 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $181.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $157.16 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 175.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from €222.00 ($233.68) to €214.00 ($225.26) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.62.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

