Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 422 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 5,753.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after buying an additional 742,154 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 34.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,148,723 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,463,000 after purchasing an additional 323,340 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,936,000 after purchasing an additional 281,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX opened at $207.24 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $213.31 and a 200-day moving average of $233.21.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.75%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.55.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

