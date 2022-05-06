Montag A & Associates Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period.

LIT opened at $67.04 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $58.28 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.60.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

