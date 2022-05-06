Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 2,048 Shares of Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 13.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 503,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE MPV opened at $12.49 on Friday. Barings Participation Investors has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97.

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

