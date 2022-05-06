Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 110.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 22,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,413,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $881,000. Middleton & Co Inc MA increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 22,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,772,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,885,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 3,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $1,758,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,868 shares of company stock worth $18,684,741 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $469.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 426.66, a PEG ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $531.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $680.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

