Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IIM. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,974,000 after purchasing an additional 342,539 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 322,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after purchasing an additional 14,575 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,060,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 277,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 91,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly sold 1,925 shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.54, for a total transaction of $26,064.50. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IIM stock opened at $12.83 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.68 and a 52-week high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0627 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

