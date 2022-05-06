Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New $35,000 Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,620,000 after acquiring an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,477,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,879,000 after acquiring an additional 305,991 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 565.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 57.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,798,000 after acquiring an additional 250,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,176,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,059,000 after acquiring an additional 144,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $72.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.32. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $88.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.15%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Evercore ISI lowered Pinnacle West Capital from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.32.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

