Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

TMUS stock opened at $129.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.98 and its 200 day moving average is $120.33. The stock has a market cap of $161.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.51 and a 1-year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Benchmark lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 11th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

