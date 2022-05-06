Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,395 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 12,551 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,530 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 24,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 412,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $8,930,000 after buying an additional 8,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of RCM stock opened at $22.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $24.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

