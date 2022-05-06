Monument Circle Acquisition (NYSE:MON) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MON – Get Rating) rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 30,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 39,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.77.

Get Monument Circle Acquisition alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,135,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 421,859 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 373,523 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,164 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 565,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its stake in Monument Circle Acquisition by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 361,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 90,662 shares during the last quarter. 66.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monument Circle Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the media, technology, sports and entertainment sectors, and related industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monument Circle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.