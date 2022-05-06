Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $217.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $324.82.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVDA opened at $188.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.16%.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 964.5% during the third quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.