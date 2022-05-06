Morgan Stanley Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target to €11.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.70 ($16.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.
Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $14.73. 4,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.
About Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (Get Rating)
Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (GCTAF)
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.