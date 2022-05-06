Morgan Stanley Lowers Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Price Target to €11.00

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €14.00 ($14.74) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €21.00 ($22.11) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from €18.00 ($18.95) to €15.70 ($16.53) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy to €19.00 ($20.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.20 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.46.

Shares of GCTAF stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $14.73. 4,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,205. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $35.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.27.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy stock. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. ( OTCMKTS:GCTAF Get Rating ) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies wind power solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance. The Wind Turbines segment offers wind turbines for various pitch and speed technologies, as well as provides development, construction, and sale of wind farms.

