Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Upgraded at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has $111.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.85 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.06.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Shares of MS opened at $84.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.03 and a one year high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.19 and its 200-day moving average is $95.65.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is presently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.