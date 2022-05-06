Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 27.23%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MORF traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 717,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,557. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.46. Morphic has a 12-month low of $28.53 and a 12-month high of $68.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day moving average is $45.06.

Get Morphic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MORF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Morphic in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Morphic from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Morphic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morphic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

In other Morphic news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $410,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,803,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after purchasing an additional 213,051 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 973,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,119,000 after purchasing an additional 64,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,025,000 after purchasing an additional 14,051 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morphic by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic (Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.