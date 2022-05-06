Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Issues Earnings Results

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mplx had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.65. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.58. Mplx has a 12 month low of $26.01 and a 12 month high of $35.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.71%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.27%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MPLX. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mplx from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.63.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $83,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Mplx by 171.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mplx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at $672,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

