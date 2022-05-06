MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MTU Aero Engines Holding AG engages in the development, manufacture, marketing and support of commercial and military aircraft engines in all thrust and power categories and industrial gas turbines both nationally and internationally. The company operates in two segments, OEM business and MRO business. The OEM business segment designs and manufactures modules and components, and carries out final assembly work on complete engines; and offers commercial and military engine products, spare parts for commercial and military engines, and military MRO develops and manufactures industrial gas turbines. It also develops and manufactures engine modules and components, and spare parts; supervises engine final assembly; and provides maintenance support for the military market. MTU Aero Engines Holding AG is headquartered in Munich, Germany. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €221.00 ($232.63) to €232.00 ($244.21) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €176.00 ($185.26) to €178.00 ($187.37) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf cut MTU Aero Engines from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays lowered MTU Aero Engines from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MTU Aero Engines from €220.00 ($231.58) to €245.00 ($257.89) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $221.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS MTUAY opened at $99.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.33. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $91.69 and a 52 week high of $132.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.37.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 5.53%. On average, analysts predict that MTU Aero Engines will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a $0.8009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. MTU Aero Engines’s payout ratio is 20.56%.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

