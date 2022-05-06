Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $41.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

MUR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The company had a trading volume of 37,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,307. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $44.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.79.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $552.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.75%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Hambly sold 2,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $94,182.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $72,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,935 shares of company stock worth $2,610,517 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Murphy Oil by 2,459.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 826,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,643,000 after purchasing an additional 794,417 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth $11,991,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth $10,677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,218,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 374,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 699,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,275,000 after purchasing an additional 300,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

