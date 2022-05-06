Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Bought by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 434,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $86,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,636,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,694 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Murphy USA by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 2,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.03, for a total transaction of $523,887.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MUSA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of MUSA traded down $4.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.20. The stock had a trading volume of 207,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.14. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.56 and a fifty-two week high of $251.28.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $3.07. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 62.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.08%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 1,679 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

