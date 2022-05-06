Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Myriad Genetics updated its FY22 guidance to $0.00-0.20 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 993,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,800. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.24.

In other Myriad Genetics news, insider Jayne B. Hart sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,121,000 after purchasing an additional 107,760 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 55.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,879 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 764.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 88,214 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

MYGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

