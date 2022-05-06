MyWish (WISH) Trading Down 19.1% This Week

MyWish (WISH) traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. MyWish has a total market cap of $500,561.25 and approximately $134.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyWish has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One MyWish coin can currently be purchased for $0.0524 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MyWish alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,979.19 or 0.99988967 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.67 or 0.00029666 BTC.

MyWish Profile

MyWish is a coin. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

Buying and Selling MyWish

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MyWish using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MyWish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MyWish and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.