Nafter (NAFT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.12 Million

Nafter (NAFT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. One Nafter coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Nafter has a market capitalization of $1.20 million and $2.12 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nafter has traded up 14.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 1,419.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00047441 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.32 or 0.00222911 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.13 or 0.00477653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00039676 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,551.34 or 1.95809060 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Nafter Coin Trading

