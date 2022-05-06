NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 59502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.

Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.10 million and a PE ratio of -28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77.

NanoXplore ( TSE:GRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$18.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NanoXplore Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

