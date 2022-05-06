NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.95

Shares of NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.95 and last traded at C$3.04, with a volume of 59502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.11.
Separately, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$10.00 price objective on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$506.10 million and a PE ratio of -28.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.77.
About NanoXplore (TSE:GRA)
NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.
Recommended Stories
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
- Peak Growth Is Over For Etsy
- Kellogg Company Flexes Pricing Power, Shares Move Higher
- Uber Fails To Impress
Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.