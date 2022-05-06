Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Price Target Cut to $100.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Cowen from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 183.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NTRA. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NTRA traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $35.24. 30,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,475,234. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 1.24. Natera has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $32,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,281,229.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 153,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $5,006,160.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678. Company insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Natera by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Natera by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

