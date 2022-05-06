Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $39.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Natera, Inc. offers genetic testing and diagnostics with proprietary bioinformatics and molecular technology. Natera, Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NTRA. Stephens started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Natera presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $103.54.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $34.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Natera has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Natera will post -6.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Natera news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $37,269.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,197 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $50,465.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,332 shares of company stock valued at $659,678 over the last quarter. 10.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its holdings in Natera by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 5,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in Natera by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. SWS Partners now owns 65,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 29,710 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Natera by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Natera by 454.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 19,465 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its holdings in Natera by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 13,339 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares during the period. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

