National Bank Financial Increases Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target to C$37.00

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.71.

Shares of CDUAF stock opened at $29.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.72. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.54.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

