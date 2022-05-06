National Bank Financial Increases Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Price Target to C$60.00

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortis currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.92.

FTS traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $48.46. The company had a trading volume of 35,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,597. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.57. Fortis has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $51.66.

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Fortis had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 20.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Fortis by 18.5% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

