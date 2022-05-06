National Bankshares Boosts Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Price Target to C$6.00

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.16% from the company’s current price.

CR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Cormark increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

TSE CR traded down C$0.73 on Friday, reaching C$5.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,700. The firm has a market cap of C$794.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10. Crew Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Crew Energy ( TSE:CR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$103.15 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Crew Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer James A. Taylor sold 65,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.23, for a total value of C$344,411.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 627,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,279,387.65. Also, Director Karen Nielsen sold 18,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.54, for a total value of C$103,265.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,098,354.86. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,225 shares of company stock valued at $801,247.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

