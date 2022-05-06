National Bankshares Cuts Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD) Price Target to C$19.00

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) had its price target reduced by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ELD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold to C$16.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Haywood Securities dropped their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$20.50 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.25.

ELD opened at C$11.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$14.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.72. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of C$9.52 and a 52-week high of C$15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.06.

Eldorado Gold ( TSE:ELD Get Rating ) (NYSE:EGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$308.38 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 8,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.24, for a total transaction of C$121,262.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,530,028.34. Also, Senior Officer Peter Dubois Lewis sold 29,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.44, for a total transaction of C$423,294.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,748.80. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,768 shares of company stock valued at $716,880.

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

