National Bankshares Trims Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Target Price to C$3.00

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO – Get Rating) (NYSE:TGB) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Taseko Mines to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.70 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.23.

Shares of TSE:TKO traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.20. 729,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,325. The stock has a market cap of C$629.83 million and a PE ratio of 17.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.61. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.92 and a one year high of C$3.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.32.

Taseko Mines ( TSE:TKO Get Rating ) (NYSE:TGB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$102.97 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Dickinson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.93, for a total transaction of C$293,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 272,000 shares in the company, valued at C$796,960.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

