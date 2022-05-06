National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-6.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85.

NFG traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.31. 474,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,084. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.61. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $49.16 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. The firm had revenue of $701.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

NFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an underperform rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $2,583,088.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 170,220 shares of company stock worth $11,247,712 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $461,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

